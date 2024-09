The official cause of death has been announced for Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock.

A statement posted by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner shares that the "Butterfly" rocker, born Seth Binzer, passed from "the effects of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine."

"The manner of death is accident," the statement reads.

Binzer died June 24 at age 49.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.