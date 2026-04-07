Catch the 'surprisingly funny' Gavin Rossdale live on Bush's US tour

Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at Target Center on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Don't let the laughs go by when listening to Bush.

On the song "I Beat Loneliness," the title track off the "Glycerine" band's 2025 album, frontman Gavin Rossdale sings, "I beat the internet," which is arguably a greater accomplishment than beating loneliness. As Rossdale tells ABC Audio, that line is an example of his sense of humor.

"Thing is, is I have a laugh, and I think I'm quite funny," Rossdale says. "I'm surprisingly funny. I'm English and very dry."

However, Rossdale finds that humor isn't exactly easy to translate through music.

"That's really hard to get across in music, it's really difficult, it has been almost impossible for me," Rossdale says. "So when I make bold statements, like 'I beat the internet/ I'm a silhouette,' it just fills me with glee as a writer that I finally did something vaguely whimsical."

You'll also hear Rossdale sing, "Got married in Vegas," on "I Beat Loneliness," which he says is a fictional detail added to the track.

"It's the single line that's not autobiographical," Rossdale says. "The rest of it is me whining about myself."

Bush will launch a U.S. tour in support of I Beat Loneliness Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.