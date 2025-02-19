Casting call asks for 'goths' & 'emo young adults' to be extras in Green Day-inspired movie

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

The Green Day-inspired movie New Years Rev is looking for some extras.

The casting agency Freihofer Casting has put out a call asking for "punks, rockers, goths, alternative, or emo young adults" age 18 to 30 to show up in the film.

"The type of person who would roll up on a secret outdoor concert out on someone's land," the notice reads.

Filming will take place Feb. 24-27 in Oklahoma City. One of the shoots will feature a "rain and mud fight," perhaps suggesting a scene in the film referencing Green Day's infamously muddy Woodstock '94 set.

For more info, visit FreihoferCasting.com.

As previously reported, New Years Rev follows a young band inspired by Green Day's early van-touring days.

