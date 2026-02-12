Case on Kurt Cobain's death remains closed, Seattle authorities say

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during MTV Live and Loud: Nirvana Performs Live - December 1993 at Pier 28 in Seattle, Washington, United States. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Authorities in Seattle have confirmed that the case on the death of Kurt Cobain, which was ruled a suicide in 1994, remains closed.

"In the death examination for Kurt Cobain, the King County Medical Examiner's Office worked with the local law enforcement agency, conducted a full autopsy, and followed all of its procedures in coming to the determination of the manner of death as a suicide," the public health public information officer for Washington State's King County says in a statement to ABC Audio. "We're not able to provide specific details about what informed our conclusion, as the autopsy records are private under state law and can only be released by the next of kin."

The statement comes after the U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail published a story on an independent, unofficial investigation claiming that the late Nirvana frontman was killed in a homicide.

"Our office is always open to revisiting its conclusions if new evidence comes to light, but we've seen nothing to date that would warrant re-opening of this case and our previous determination of death," the statement reads.

A statement from the Seattle Police Department adds, "Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994. This case is closed."

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

