Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour premieres new single with Zakk Wylde, 'Hell or Hollywood'

Former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey has premiered a new single with her The Violent Hour project.

The track is called "Hell or Hollywood," and features Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde.

In a statement, Harvey shared that she wanted "Hell or Hollywood" to reflect how she felt when she first moved to Los Angeles at age 20.

"I had driven across the country with nothing but a paper map, no friends, no plan—just a dream," Harvey says. "I figured I'd survive somehow, and every day was exactly that: survival. There were moments that nearly broke me, followed by the kind of euphoric highs that made it all worth it. That's what 'Hell or Hollywood' is: the chaos, illusion and grit in perfect juxtaposition. Wouldn't leave it if you could."

You can listen to "Hell or Hollywood" now via digital outlets.

"Hell or Hollywood" follows Harvey's debut Violent Hour single, "Sick Ones," which features John 5 of Mötley Crüe. Harvey recorded both songs with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

