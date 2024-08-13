"Can't Stop" selling tickets: Red Hot Chili Peppers earn third-biggest rock tour of the 2020s

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love tour sold a seemingly unlimited amount of tickets.

The two-year trek, which ran from June 2022 through July 2024, consisted of 86 shows across 20 countries, combining for a total of 3.4 million tickets sold.

Those figures make the Unlimited Love tour RHCP's best-selling outing, and the third-biggest rock tour of the 2020s. According to Billboard, it's behind only Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour and Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Unlimited Love tour is named after one of the two RHCP albums released in 2022, the other being Return of the Dream Canteen. Those marked the first Chili Peppers records to feature returning guitarist John Frusciante in over 15 years.

In addition to celebrating a career-best tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers also took part in the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony. They performed during Sunday's festivities as part of Paris' handover of the Olympics to Los Angeles, which is hosting the 2028 Games.

