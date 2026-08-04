Can your home help you feel better? Inside the wellness home trend

Culligan reports that wellness homes are rising in popularity as homeowners prioritize health in living spaces, featuring air purification, water filtration, and circadian lighting to enhance comfort and well-being.

Wellness has become a priority for millions of consumers, influencing everything from the products they buy to the way they design their homes. According to McKinsey & Company's 2025 Future of Wellness survey, Americans spend an estimated $500 billion a year on wellness-related products and services, with 84% of consumers saying wellness is a top priority. And this health-focused mindset is becoming a priority in people's living spaces.

Homeowners still appreciate beautiful finishes and designs, but they also want their surroundings to support their quality of life. The result is the rise of wellness homes, which enhance day-to-day routines with built-in features such as filtered air, circadian lighting and cleaner, fresher-tasting water.

The interest in health-focused living spaces extends across North America and beyond. The global wellness real estate market, which includes homes, offices, hotels and other developments, is expected to double over five years from $584 billion in 2024 to $1.1 trillion by 2029.

Wellness is no longer just something to plan, like a trip to the spa, but a philosophy woven into day-to-day living. The good news is that a wellness home is more accessible than you think, and doesn't always require major renovations. As Culligan reports, a few thoughtful adjustments to your space can go a long way toward improving comfort, health and peace of mind.

Why home wellness matters more than ever

It's natural for people to think about how their surroundings and wellness are connected, considering the average American spends roughly 90% of their time indoors, where concentrations of some pollutants can be two to five times higher than outdoors. So much of life happens at home: It's a place where you eat, drink and sleep, but also work, study, watch movies, exercise and relax.

With homes playing an expanded role in people’s lives, many homeowners are looking beyond traditional interior design to focus on healthy, functional spaces. Aesthetics still count, of course. You can create calm, restorative surroundings with natural materials, soothing colors and clean, uncluttered layouts. But people are also installing systems that work behind the scenes to create indoor environments aimed at helping them feel better.

What homeowners want in a wellness home

Wellness homes are no longer a niche trend, with 73% of homebuyers saying health factors into their property decisions. Those priorities are becoming part of how buyers think about comfort, quality of life and long-term value. Below are some of the features gaining attention.

Air purification

Whole-house air purifiers can help reduce airborne particles such as dust, pollen and pet dander. Ventilation and humidity control can also make indoor spaces feel more comfortable.

Water filtration

Water filtration systems are the most important home feature for personal wellness, according to 70% of respondents in the 2025 America at Home study. Beyond taste and convenience, filtration offers peace of mind by helping to reduce certain contaminants in tap water.

Circadian lighting

Circadian lighting adjusts the intensity and color of a home's lighting throughout the day. Brighter daytime light and softer evening light can help the home feel better aligned with daily routines.

Nature-inspired spaces

Many wellness homes embrace biophilic design, which focuses on integrating natural elements into built environments to help create stronger connections to nature. Natural light, greenery, wood, stone and other organic materials can make rooms feel calmer and more inviting.

Sleep optimization

Sleep is another major part of the wellness conversation, with consumers saying better sleep is one of their top priorities for well-being, according to the McKinsey Future of Wellness survey. Smart climate controls, blackout window treatments, improved ventilation and quieter bedrooms can create a more comfortable setting for rest.

Why water quality is essential to home wellness

Water touches nearly every part of daily life, from drinking and cooking to showering, laundry and cleaning. Because water is used so often, even small improvements in water quality can noticeably improve everyday comfort. That's one reason more homeowners are viewing water treatment as part of a healthier-feeling home, alongside cleaner air and better lighting. Between 2021 and 2025, there was a 35% increase in households using water treatment systems, reports the Water Quality Association. And these solutions have become important to daily routines, with 91% of users saying they planned to continue using them. These can include filtration, which can upgrade the taste of your water along with protecting against potentially harmful impurities, and softening, which prevents excessive mineral content from building up around your home, as well as on hair and skin.

Since water quality can vary significantly from one community to another, a professional water test is often the best first step toward understanding what improvements, if any, make sense for your home. Ultimately, the right water treatment depends on how you want your home to support your comfort. Installed filtration can provide treated water on demand and reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles. Pitcher and refrigerator filters may be convenient, but they are limited in the contaminants they can reduce compared to more comprehensive installed systems. Finding the right fit comes down to understanding what’s in your water and how you use it every day.

Air, light and sleep as key components of home wellness

A wellness home isn't defined by one feature. Much like water quality, air quality is another fundamental element of a wellness home. Air moves throughout your living space each day as you work, rest, exercise and play. Simple solutions such as air purification, proper ventilation and humidity control can help create a fresher, more balanced environment.

Lighting can also influence how energized or relaxed your home feels. Circadian lighting systems gradually shift throughout the day, helping indoor spaces better reflect natural daylight patterns. One study found that nearly half of homes had bright enough evening light to suppress melatonin by 50%, which can affect wakefulness. Swapping out fixed lighting for circadian systems may better support your internal clock.

As the day winds down, your bedroom should help you disconnect, instead of stimulating your senses. A darker, quieter and comfortably cool room can make it easier to relax and prepare for a good night's sleep. Design the space to minimize disruptions, whether that means reducing noise, blocking outside light or maintaining a comfortable temperature. The result is a living space that’s not just four walls but rather a complement to how you rest and recover.

Creating a wellness home, one step at a time

The conversation about wellness is expanding from lifestyle choices such as nutrition and fitness to the place you spend the most time: your home. It is influencing how people design living spaces for comfort, calm and everyday well-being.

Creating a wellness home doesn't have to happen overnight. Small changes, such as improving water quality, adding air purification, incorporating natural materials or upgrading lighting, can add up over time. The goal isn't perfection but creating a home that supports your health, comfort and everyday routines.

This story was produced by Culligan and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.