Hone Health reports that the 30-second sit-to-stand test can indicate flexibility and balance but isn't a guaranteed predictor of lifespan.

Can this 30-second challenge predict how long you’ll live?

The 30-second sit-to-stand test has gained popularity for its gimmicky promise of predicting how long you'll live, Hone Health reports. While it's not a crystal ball for aging, the simple challenge can provide insights about your flexibility and balance, two important indicators of healthspan and longevity.

The test is straightforward: Start standing, lower yourself to the floor or a chair, and then stand up again. Repeat for 30 seconds. The only catch: you can’t use your hands, arms, knees, or the floor or chair to assist you.

What Is the Sit-to-Stand Test?

Physical therapists and doctors use the 30-second sit-to-stand test—also called the sit-to-rise test—to assess agility, flexibility, core strength, and leg strength in aging adults.

The test measures lower limb and core muscle strength, which can help prevent falls.

What’s the Research Behind the Test?

A 2012 study in the European Journal of Cardiology revealed that the test was a significant predictor of mortality for people between the ages of 51 and 80. The lower the study participants' score, the more likely they were to die in the next six years.

A 2021 review in the journal Biology found that the five-times sit-to-stand test—a variation of the sit-to-stand challenge—is an accurate indicator of functional mobility and independence. In other words, if you can successfully complete the test, you may delay the need for mobility aids like a walker or wheelchair to get around.

If you're an avid gym-goer and retirement is still far down the line, this challenge is still an easy way to test your hip flexor mobility, strength, and flexibility, Jennifer Tripken, associate director for the Center of Healthy Aging at the National Council on Aging, told Fortune in a 2023 interview. Hip mobility can help prevent injuries while working out and can support speed and agility, especially if you're an avid runner.

How to Do the Sit-to-Stand Test

The Original 30-Second Chair Stand

Researchers and physical therapists have supported the 30-second chair stand test as a measurement of functional mobility in older adults for decades. Here's how to do the original version of this viral challenge:

Sit in a chair with a flat back. Keep your feet flat on the floor. Cross your arms and grab the opposite shoulder. Keep this position for the entirety of the test. Rise to a full standing position, keeping your back straight and arms crossed. Set a timer for 30 seconds, and count how many times you can go from sitting to standing.

How to Interpret Your Score

According to the CDC, a below-average score on the chair stand test can indicate your fall risk depending on your age.

Age 60-64 : A below-average score is less than 14 repetitions for men or less than 12 repetitions for women

: A below-average score is less than 14 repetitions for men or less than 12 repetitions for women Age 65-69 : A below-average score is less than 12 repetitions for men or less than 11 repetitions for women

: A below-average score is less than 12 repetitions for men or less than 11 repetitions for women Age 70-74 : A below-average score is less than 12 repetitions for men or less than 10 repetitions for women

: A below-average score is less than 12 repetitions for men or less than 10 repetitions for women Age 75-79 : A below-average score is less than 11 repetitions for men or less than nine repetitions for women

: A below-average score is less than 11 repetitions for men or less than nine repetitions for women Age 80-84 : A below-average score is less than 10 repetitions for men or less than eight repetitions for women

: A below-average score is less than 10 repetitions for men or less than eight repetitions for women Age 85-89 : A below-average score is less than eight repetitions for men or women

: A below-average score is less than eight repetitions for men or women Age 90-94: A below-average score is less than seven repetitions for men or less than four repetitions for women

The Sit-to-Stand Floor Test

Stand barefoot on a flat surface. Lower yourself to the floor in a crisscross position without using your hands, knees, arms, or the sides of your legs (crossing your arms across your chest or keeping them outstretched can help reduce the temptation to grab your knee).

You start with 10 points. If you complete the challenge without supporting yourself with a body part or by touching the floor, you get a perfect score. For each time you needed aid, you lost one point. If you aren’t able to transition to the floor without help, your score is zero.

Ideally, your score should be somewhere between eight and ten.

What If I Don’t Score Well?

If you have to reach for a knee or a nearby object on your way up or down, it doesn't mean your life is on the line. Practicing balance and hip flexor exercises can improve your mobility in the long run, which can make it easier to complete the challenge.

Fitness instructor Sydney Bueckert, C.S.C.S, shares her favorite exercises for hip flexor mobility. Give these a try if you aren't happy with your sit-to-stand test score:

Half-Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

Start with an upright lunge with your back knee resting on the floor. Then, squeeze through the glute (rather than shifting forward) to lengthen the hip flexor. Press further through the glute, and stretch the same arm as the side being stretched up and over your head to deepen the stretch.

You can hold this as a static stretch, but for mobility purposes, move into the stretch for ten seconds or so, then relax and repeat, remembering to breathe through the motion and focusing on deepening the stretch with each rep if it's available.

Frog Hip Stretch

Get into a quadruped position (all fours), then spread your knees wide, come down on your elbows if you can, or shift your hands in front of you. Focus on keeping your spine neutral. Rock forward, then back, moving through the hips, with the goal of feeling the stretch as you push your hips back towards your toes. Find a tight spot and hold for 10 seconds, then release and repeat.

Pigeon

Starting in plank, slide one leg in front of you with the knee bent. The goal is to have your lower leg perpendicular to your body (90 degrees), but where your knees and toes fall should depend on your flexibility. Slide your other leg back straight behind you, keeping your hips square, or bend it to a 90-degree angle. Lower yourself onto your elbows, reaching your chest to the floor to deepen the stretch.

If you have concerns about your functional mobility, consult a physician or physical therapist.

This story was produced by Hone Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.