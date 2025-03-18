Cage the Elephant, Korn, Bleachers & more playing 2025 Lollapalooza

Cage the Elephant, Korn and Bleachers are playing Lollapalooza 2025, taking place July 31 to Aug. 3 in Chicago.

Also on the bill are Clairo, The Marías, Djo, Wallows, Mk.gee, Foster the People, Gigi Perez, FINNEAS, Royel Otis and Måneskin's Damiano David, among many more.

The headliners include pop stars Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, rappers Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky and Doechii, country singer Luke Combs, K-pop group TWICE and dance outfit Rüfüs Du Sol.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, followed by tickets going on sale to the general public that same day at 11 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

