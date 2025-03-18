Cage the Elephant, Korn, Bleachers & more playing 2025 Lollapalooza

CAGE THE ELEPHANT Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant, Korn and Bleachers are playing Lollapalooza 2025, taking place July 31 to Aug. 3 in Chicago.

Also on the bill are ClairoThe Marías, Djo, Wallows, Mk.gee, Foster the People, Gigi PerezFINNEAS, Royel Otis and Måneskin's Damiano David, among many more.

The headliners include pop stars Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, rappers Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky and Doechii, country singer Luke Combs, K-pop group TWICE and dance outfit Rüfüs Du Sol.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, followed by tickets going on sale to the general public that same day at 11 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Lollapalooza.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!