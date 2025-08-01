Cage the Elephant covers Sabbath's 'Changes' at Lolla; 'Paranoid' played during UK's Changing of the Guard

Cage the Elephant paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne during their performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday.

Frontman Matt Shultz led the "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" rockers in a rendition of the Black Sabbath ballad "Changes."

"Changes" was memorably covered by Yungblud at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which had been announced ahead of time as the final live performance by Ozzy and the original Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

Following Ozzy's death, artists including Def Leppard, Coldplay and Dave Matthews performed "Changes" during their shows. Yungblud declared he would perform it at every one of his shows going forward.

In other Ozzy tribute news, The Band of the Coldstream Guards performed Sabbath's "Paranoid" during a recent Changing of the Guard at London's Buckingham Palace.

