BVB's Andy Biersack teases 'earnest, tangible and tactile rock show' for US tour

Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides performs during Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Mother, tell your children not to walk my way, and also tell Andy Biersack how to play a rock show.

The Black Veil Brides frontman tells ABC Audio that he was inspired by the video for the Danzig classic "Mother" in approaching his band's upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off Saturday in Riverside, California.

"What we really wanted for this tour was to stylistically bring back a feeling of kind of a classic rock show in a tangible way," Biersack says. "I love the LED walls and all of the kinda modern technology, but there's something that I miss about, like, fabricated big a** logos and stacks of amps and all that kind of stuff."

"It feels like everybody's in a race to find out what the new screen that they can put onstage is," he continues. "So we took the time to have somebody fabricate a gigantic metal logo and build all these staging amps and all this stuff. So the idea is to give people a very earnest, tangible and tactile rock show in that way."

The tour will support the upcoming Black Veil Brides album, VINDICATE, and Biersack says you can expect to hear a lot of new songs during the shows.

"I think this is the most new material we've ever done on a tour to support a record," Biersack says.

Still, they don't plan to skimp on the classics.

"We're not a band that likes to screw over our fans, we like to play the songs that they wanna hear," Biersack says. "[It'll be] a nice, big, long set list with a lot of new songs, as well."

VINDICATE is due out May 8.

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