Butthole Surfers announce 'Live at the Leather Fly' live album

By Josh Johnson

Butthole Surfers have announced a new live album called Live at the Leather Fly.

The set is due out May 9. We'd love to tell you where and when Live at the Leather Fly was recorded, but a press release says that those details are "shrouded in mystery."

Instead, we have a quote from guitarist Paul Leary, who says that frontman Gibby Haynes "used to fantasize about a nightclub called The Leather Fly."

"He wanted it to have a stuffed leather fly hanging in front of it," Leary says.

Your first preview of Live at the Leather Fly is a song called "The Annoying Song," which finds Haynes singing through a toy microphone in a way some might say accurately reflects its title.

"We were invited to participate in the first Lollapalooza Festival in 1991," Leary recalls. "At some point of the tour Gibby got a hold of a toy battery-powered small megaphone that pitched his voice up. He was annoying everyone within earshot backstage, speaking through it in a rhythmic manner."

He adds, "I found it hysterical enough to write music to it. That became 'The Annoying Song.'"

