Bush's Gavin Rossdale stars in new PETA campaign

Volbeat Performs At Utilita Arena Cardiff Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs onstage during a concert at Utilita Arena Cardiff on November 06, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns) (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale stars in a new campaign for PETA encouraging people to adopt their pets from animal shelters.

The campaign features Rossdale and his dog Kaya, who he adopted from the East Valley Animal Shelter in California.

"Please don't buy from breeders," Rossdale says. "And please consider going to a shelter because those animals really, really need you, and the bond you will get and the rewards are immeasurable."

For more info, visit PETA.org.

Rossdale took Kaya on the road with him while touring in support of Bush's latest album, I Beat Loneliness, which was released in July.

