Bush, STP, Black Sabbath albums to be reissued on vinyl for Rhino Rocktober

By Josh Johnson

Albums by artists including Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Black Sabbath are being reissued on vinyl in celebration of Rhino's Rocktober campaign.

Among the titles getting the reissue treatment are Bush's Golden State, STP's No. 4 and Shangri-La Dee Da, and Black Sabbath's self-titled debut.

Also available will be albums by Deep Purple, Ministry, The Stooges, Third Eye Blind, Ramones, Velvet Underground and Porno for Pyros.

Rhino's Rocktober begins Oct. 4, and will also feature releases on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. For more info, visit Rhino.com.

