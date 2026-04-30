Bush shares new version of 'Swallowed' for song's 30th anniversary

Bush has released a new version of "Swallowed" in celebration of the 1996 hit's 30th anniversary.

The updated recording includes a choral ensemble singing alongside frontman Gavin Rossdale.

"There's something about stripping a song all the way back to its DNA, the melody has all the power," Rossdale says in a statement. "I wanted 'Swallowed' to feel like a hymn."

"Swallowed" was originally released as the lead single off Bush's 1996 sophomore album, Razorblade Suitcase. It hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Bush is currently on a U.S. tour in support of their latest album, 2025's I Beat Loneliness.

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