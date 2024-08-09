Bush shares new GLU remix of "Swallowed"

Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Bush has shared a new remix of their song "Swallowed."

The updated recording is a collaboration with Queens of the Stone Age bassist Michael Shuman's side project, GLU. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

A new Bush EP, Loads of Remixes, will be released in September, and features the GLU version of "Swallowed" and the previously released "Glycerine" remix, done by bassist Corey Britz.

Bush is currently on tour celebrating their 2023 greatest hits compilation, Loaded.

