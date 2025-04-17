Bush details ﻿'I Beat Loneliness' ﻿album; listen to song '60 Ways to Forget People' now

Bush has announced the details of their upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness.

The milestone 10th studio effort from the "Glycerine" rockers is due out July 18. A new song called "60 Ways to Forget People" is out now, and the record's first official single will premiere on June 5.

"What I feel about this record is it addresses the common struggles we all have," says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "'60 Ways to Forget People' is an ode to sacrifice and a dedication to the focus it takes to be better. All the time and in all things."

I Beat Loneliness is the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival, which spawned the single "More Than Machines."

Bush will hit the road on a Canadian tour alongside Rival Sons and Filter starting April 21. They'll be touring the U.S. with Shinedown beginning in July and then will head to Europe alongside Volbeat in September.

Here's the I Beat Loneliness track list:

"Scars"

"I Beat Loneliness"

"The Land of Milk and Honey"

"We're All the Same on the Inside"

"I Am Here to Save Your Life"

"60 Ways to Forget People"

"Love Me Till the Pain Fades"

"We Are of This Earth"

"Everyone Is Broken"

"Don't Be Afraid"

"Footsteps in the Sand"

"Rebel with a Cause"

