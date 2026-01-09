Bush announces ﻿﻿The Land of Milk and Honey headlining US tour

Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs onstage during a concert at Utilita Arena Cardiff on November 06, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

Bush has announced a U.S. headlining tour for the spring.

The outing, dubbed The Land of Milk and Honey tour, runs from April 7 in Pittsburgh to May 15 in Franklin, Tennessee. The bill also includes Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth as well as the group James and the Cold Gun.

Presales begin Jan. 12, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BushOfficial.com.

The Land of Milk and Honey tour takes its name from the single off Bush's latest album, 2025's I Beat Loneliness.

Bush's other 2026 live plans include playing the Stagecoach and Sonic Temple festivals.

