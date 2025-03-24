Bullet for My Valentine's Matt Tuck regrets 'dumb' reaction to Rob Zombie tour

Back in 2006, Bullet for My Valentine was on tour opening for Rob Zombie but got kicked off the bill after frontman Matt Tuck posted a message disparaging the "Dragula" rocker's road operation. Now, nearly 20 years later, Tuck has some regrets about his actions.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about his decision to post the message, Tuck shares, "I had a bit of a moment."

"I let my inner thoughts get the better of me and decided to vent publicly on the Bullet For My Valentine website," Tuck says. "It was inexperience and naivety, and stupidity. But I was being truthful. Do I regret it? Absolutely, it was dumb."

"But I wanted to vent and share what the experience was like," he continues. "A decision was made to boot us off. I took it on the chin and understood, though I did make another statement on our message board which I think could've been worded better. But being the type of guy I was back then and feeling a real sense of injustice, I told everyone exactly what I was feeling and it bit me in the a**."

Tuck adds that he feels "gutted" by the experience, though getting dropped by Zombie did lead to another opportunity.

"Because we'd been kicked off that tour, Axl Rose got in touch and offered us his tour [with Guns N' Roses] instead," he says. "So… It worked out OK! But I was an idiot and do apologize today."

Bullet for My Valentine will launch a North American tour alongside Trivium March 30 in Vancouver. The bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective 2005 albums, The Poison and Ascendency.

