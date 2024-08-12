Bullet for My Valentine announces 20th anniversary ﻿'The Poison'﻿ reissue

Legacy Recordings/Music for Nations/Trustkill Records

By Josh Johnson

Bullet for My Valentine has announced a reissue of their 2005 debut album, The Poison, in honor of its upcoming 20th anniversary.

The deluxe box set will be released Nov. 29, and includes the original album along with various B-sides and bonus material, such as a cover of Metallica's "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," as well as the 2005 EP Hand of Blood and BfMV's Live at Brixton performance.

The Poison is certified Gold by the RIAA, and spawned the singles "All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)" and "Tears Don't Fall."

Bullet is also celebrating The Poison's anniversary on a U.K. tour kicking off in January. Trivium, who will be marking the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Ascendency, will be on the bill, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!