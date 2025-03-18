Buckcherry premieres title track off upcoming ﻿'Roar Like Thunder'﻿ album

Buckcherry has premiered a new song called "Roar Like Thunder," the first single and title track off their upcoming album.

"We've got the pure, uncut rock you've been lookin' for!" Buckcherry says. "You ready for it?! Hit play below and TURN IT UP!!"

You can watch the "Roar Like Thunder" video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Roar Like Thunder is the 11th Buckcherry album, and follows 2023's Vol. 10. It'll be released June 13.

Buckcherry will launch a U.S. tour in April alongside Steel Panther.

Here's the Roar Like Thunder track list:

"Roar Like Thunder"
"When the Sun Goes Down"
"Come On"
"Talking Bout Sex"
"Blackout"
"I Go Boom"
"Set It Free"
"Hello Goodbye"
"Machine Gun"
"Let It Burn"

