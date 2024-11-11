Buckcherry announces 20th anniversary ﻿'15'﻿ reissue & tour

By Josh Johnson

Buckcherry will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album 15 with a deluxe reissue and a tour.

The reissue is due out Jan. 17 and features seven bonus tracks, including three newly recorded acoustic recordings and a cover of Elvis Costello's "Pump It Up."

The tour launches in March and will feature a performance of 15 in full each night. The full details have yet to be announced.

15, the third Buckcherry album, is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles "Crazy B****," "Everything" and "Sorry."

Buckcherry's most recent album is 2023's Vol. 10. The band's recently begun working on a follow-up.

