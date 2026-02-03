Buckcherry announces US tour behind ﻿'Roar Like Thunder﻿' album

Buckcherry has announced a U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, 2025's Roar Like Thunder.

The trek begins May 2 in Columbia, Maryland, and wraps up May 31 in Oklahoma City. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Buckcherry.com.

For a preview of Buckcherry's live show, you can check out the newly premiered live video for the Roar Like Thunder title track, streaming on YouTube. The performance was recorded during Buckcherry's 2025 tour.

Roar Like Thunder marks the 11th Buckcherry album. It's the follow-up to 2023's Vol. 10.

