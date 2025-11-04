'Brutally honest' Kerry King chooses Metallica over Megadeth

2025 Festival d'été de Québec Kerry King of Slayer performs at the Festival d'été de Québec on July 11, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage) (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Slayer's Kerry King is fanning the flames of the long-simmering rivalry between Metallica and Megadeth.

The "Raining Blood" shredder places himself firmly on team 'Tallica in an interview with his record label, Reigning Phoenix Music.

When asked to pick between James Hetfield and Dave Mustaine, King chooses the "Enter Sandman" singer, adding, "Sorry Dave, I know I played in your band, but I'm going with James."

King briefly played in Megadeth in 1984. Mustaine, of course, formed Megadeth in 1983 after he was fired from Metallica.

After ranking Hetfield over Mustaine, King was then asked to choose between Metallica and Megadeth as a whole. Once again, he takes the Metallica side.

"I'm gonna be brutally honest," King says. "Metallica has a singer. Sorry, Dave."

We'll hear what Mustaine singing Metallica sounds like on Megadeth's upcoming farewell album, which includes a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning." The self-titled record is due out Jan. 23, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!