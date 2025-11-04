'Brutally honest' Kerry King chooses Metallica over Megadeth

Kerry King of Slayer performs at the Festival d'été de Québec on July 11, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Slayer's Kerry King is fanning the flames of the long-simmering rivalry between Metallica and Megadeth.

The "Raining Blood" shredder places himself firmly on team 'Tallica in an interview with his record label, Reigning Phoenix Music.

When asked to pick between James Hetfield and Dave Mustaine, King chooses the "Enter Sandman" singer, adding, "Sorry Dave, I know I played in your band, but I'm going with James."

King briefly played in Megadeth in 1984. Mustaine, of course, formed Megadeth in 1983 after he was fired from Metallica.

After ranking Hetfield over Mustaine, King was then asked to choose between Metallica and Megadeth as a whole. Once again, he takes the Metallica side.

"I'm gonna be brutally honest," King says. "Metallica has a singer. Sorry, Dave."

We'll hear what Mustaine singing Metallica sounds like on Megadeth's upcoming farewell album, which includes a cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning." The self-titled record is due out Jan. 23, 2026.

