Bruce Dickinson “delighted” by success of 'The Mandrake Project'

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is thrilled with the success of his latest solo album, The Mandrake Project.
The album debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, and at #1 on the Rock Album Sales and Hard Rock Album Sales charts.
Dickinson is getting ready to hit the road on a new tour. He's set to play a show in Santa Ana, California, on April 15 and will then head to Mexico City on April 20, with dates confirmed in Brazil, the U.K. and Europe. A complete list of dates can be found at themandrakeproject.com.
