The brothers are back: Oasis plays first show in 16 years as reunion tour kicks off

Today is gonna be the day that Oasis is officially back.

For the first time in 16 years, the "Wonderwall" outfit returned to the live stage, kicking off their much-anticipated reunion tour Friday in Cardiff, Wales.

It was a day that many Oasis fans feared would never come. Since the band broke up in 2009, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher engaged in a seemingly never-ending feud, often sniping at each other through interviews and on social media. However, the brothers shocked the music world in August 2024 by announcing that their estrangement had ended, and Oasis was getting back together for a 2025 tour.

With still nearly a year to go between the reunion announcement and the first show of the tour, it's hard to blame anyone for taking an "I'll believe it when I see it" approach. But all fears were assuaged Friday when both Noel and Liam took the stage, delivering a set mostly centered around the first two Oasis albums, 1994's Definitely Maybe and 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Among the songs played include the classics "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Live Forever" and "Rock 'n' Roll Star," according to BBC's recap of the show. The crowd also heard the Be Here Now single "D'You Know What I Mean?" and tracks off the compilation The Masterplan.

The BBC recap notes that there was "zero chat between Liam and Noel all gig, but they sang together perfectly."

The Oasis tour continues Friday with another show in Cardiff. It will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.