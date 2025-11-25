Brotherly Valentine: Mgk releases 'cliché' remix with JoBros

"Cliché" remix single artwork. (EST 19XX/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Mgk has premiered a new remix of his single "cliché" in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

The studio team-up follows mgk's surprise appearance during the JoBros' concert in Vancouver in September.

"Opening on spare guitar and emotive vocals, the song explodes into racing pop-punk rhythms and glistening new wave textures," a press release says of the updated recording. "On the new version, mgk splits up the verses with the Jonas Brothers, but they all come together for the massive heart-on-sleeve chorus."

The original "cliché" appears on mgk's new album, lost americana, which was released in August. Mgk is currently touring the U.S. in support of lost americana while also celebrating the fifth anniversary of his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Maybe there's a Bob Dylan remix coming, too.

