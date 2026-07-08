As 'Bring Me to Life' goes Diamond, Evanescence references the early days on new ﻿album

Evanescence's 2003 breakout hit "Bring Me to Life" was certified Diamond by the RIAA in June. As the legacy of "Bring Me to Life" continues to grow, frontwoman Amy Lee throws it back to that era of the band with the lyrics from their latest album, Sanctuary.

In the opening verse of the Sanctuary song "Forever Without You," Lee sings, "This is the last tear fallen/ this is the last open door," which references the titles of Evanescence's first two records, 2003's Fallen and 2006's The Open Door.

"I'm making a reference to the early days, I guess, to kind of explain to anybody listening that I'm talking about the past," Lee tells ABC Audio.

She continues, "I think dropping those in 'Forever Without You' is sort of the entrance to the song where I'm saying, 'Hey, we're about to, we're about to talk about that time.'"

Even before "Forever Without You," "open door" has been a repeat phrase in the world of Evanescence. Lee opens "Bring Me to Life" with the lyrics, "How can you see into my eyes/ Like open doors?"

"Generally, an open door to me means a way forward," Lee says. "That we're not trapped, and we're not stuck in the past or stuck in one place, that we're free."

"I think the quest for freedom, freedom in your heart, is a big theme that has been with me from the beginning," she adds.

Evanescence is currently touring the U.S. in support of Sanctuary.

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