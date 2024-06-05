Bring Me the Horizon soundtracks sci-fi rave in "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd" video

Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the video for "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd," a track off the band's new album, Post Human: NeX GEn.

The clip finds Oli Sykes and company performing on a raised platform above some kind of sci-fi rave, which continues on even as two people engage in a fight with weapons, which for copyright reasons are probably not called "lightsabers."

You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

The long-delayed NeX GEn was finally released in May. It's the second installment in BMTH's Post Human series, following 2020's Survival Horror.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!