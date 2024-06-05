Bring Me the Horizon soundtracks sci-fi rave in "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd" video

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the video for "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd," a track off the band's new album, Post Human: NeX GEn.

The clip finds Oli Sykes and company performing on a raised platform above some kind of sci-fi rave, which continues on even as two people engage in a fight with weapons, which for copyright reasons are probably not called "lightsabers."

You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

The long-delayed NeX GEn was finally released in May. It's the second installment in BMTH's Post Human series, following 2020's Survival Horror.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.