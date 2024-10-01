Bring Me the Horizon earns BRIT Billion Award

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has brought in a whole lot of streams in their home country. So many that they're getting a trophy for it.

Oli Sykes and company have earned the BRIT Billion Award, which is presented to artists who've racked up at least 1 billion streams in the U.K.

Other BRIT Billion recipients include Green Day, Coldplay, blink-182, Kings of Leon, Queen and The Rolling Stones.

Bring Me the Horizon is also currently in the hunt for another U.K. prize: the #1 spot on the Official Albums Chart. The crown will be decided by what looks to be a photo-finish between Horizon's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which just received a physical release, and the latest from English rock band Shed Seven. At the midweek mark, NeX GEn trails Shed Seven at #2 by just 600 chart units.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!