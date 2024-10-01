Bring Me the Horizon earns BRIT Billion Award

Bring Me the Horizon has brought in a whole lot of streams in their home country. So many that they're getting a trophy for it.

Oli Sykes and company have earned the BRIT Billion Award, which is presented to artists who've racked up at least 1 billion streams in the U.K.

Other BRIT Billion recipients include Green Day, Coldplay, blink-182, Kings of Leon, Queen and The Rolling Stones.

Bring Me the Horizon is also currently in the hunt for another U.K. prize: the #1 spot on the Official Albums Chart. The crown will be decided by what looks to be a photo-finish between Horizon's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which just received a physical release, and the latest from English rock band Shed Seven. At the midweek mark, NeX GEn trails Shed Seven at #2 by just 600 chart units.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.