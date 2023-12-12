Bring Me the Horizon premieres live video for "Kingslayer" featuring BABYMETAL

Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a live video for "Kingslayer," featuring a guest appearance by BABYMETAL.

The performance was filmed during a concert in Tokyo. You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The studio version of "Kingslayer" also features BABYMETAL and appears on the 2020 Horizon release, Post Human: Survival Horror. Other guests on the record include Yungblud, Nova Twins and Evanescence's Amy Lee.

Bring Me the Horizon has released three new singles in 2023: "LosT," "AmEN!" and "DArkSide."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

