Bring Me the Horizon premieres live "Kool-Aid" video

Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new live video for their latest single, "Kool-Aid."

The clip, which was filmed during a January performance in London, begins with an animation of a creepy porcelain angel breaking through a wall, much like the Kool-Aid Man would. Toward the middle, frontman Oli Sykes whips the crowd into a frenzied circle pit.

You can watch the live "Kool-Aid" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Kool-Aid" first dropped in January. It's expected to appear on BMTH's upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn release, the follow-up to 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

Bring Me the Horizon will be coming to the U.S. in April to play Las Vegas' Sick New World festival.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

