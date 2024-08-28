Bring Me the Horizon, Sleep Token & more join lineup for Rock am Ring & Rock im Park festivals

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon and Sleep Token are joining the previously announced Slipknot on the lineup for Germany's 2025 Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals.

Other new additions to the bill include Biffy Clyro, A Day to Remember, The Warning and Lorna Shore.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Rock-am-Ring.com and Rock-im-Park.com.

Much like England's Reading & Leeds, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park take place simultaneously over the same weekend in different locations. The 2025 festivals will be held June 6-8.

