Bring Me the Horizon announces LA show ahead of North American tour

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a new show in Los Angeles to kick off their North American tour.

The concert takes place on April 23 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

Bring Me the Horizon's previously announced North American dates kick off April 25 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas and wrap up in mid-May.

Before you see them in person, you can catch Bring Me the Horizon on the big screen with their concert film, L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment), which will screen in cinemas worldwide on March 25 and March 28.

L.I.V.E. in São Paulo will be released as a live album on April 10.

