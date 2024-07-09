Brine and thunder: Mastodon launches signature pickle collection

If you're looking for something to snack on while enjoying a signature Mastodon beer, then we hope you like pickles.

The "Blood and Thunder" metallers have announced a collaboration with Kelly's Death Pickles, a company based in the band's hometown of Atlanta.

The collection includes different flavors for each band member: Brann Dailor's Jalabranño Dill, Troy Sanders' Diller Be Dilled, Bill Kelliher's Dead and Butterslax and Brent Hinds' Dill with the Devil."

In a video posted to the Kelly's Death Pickles Facebook, Kelliher promises that the line combines your "three favorite things": Mastodon, pickles and "glass jars with green liquid inside."

You can order your own now via the Mastodon web store or KellysDeathPickles.net.

Mastodon will launch their Ashes of Leviathan tour with Lamb of God on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas. They'll be playing their 2004 album Leviathan in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

