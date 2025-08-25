Brian Burkheiser says 'unresolved dispute' with I Prevail is blocking release of solo music

Former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser says he's unable to release new music on his own due to an "unresolved dispute" with the band.

Since his departure from I Prevail in May, Burkheiser has been teasing the launch of a solo project called Scatterbrain along with a single titled "Phases," set to premiere Friday.

However, in an Instagram post Monday, Burkheiser says he's "being blocked from releasing my song 'Phases,' as well as other new music."

"I'm deeply disappointed, but I'm doing everything I can to move things forward," Burkheiser writes. "I want to thank my family, friends, and most importantly, my fans for their unwavering support."

ABC Audio has reached out to I Prevail's management for comment.

In announcing his departure, I Prevail announced they were "mutually parting ways" with Burkheiser and that longtime co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe would be taking over on lead vocals.

Burkheiser later said that while "there is no beef" with his former bandmates, he felt he "didn't deserve how things went down."

I Prevail will release a new album, Violent Nature, on Sept. 19.

