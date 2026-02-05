Brian Burkheiser says he's 'officially a free, independent artist' following dispute with I Prevail

Former I Prevail vocalist Brian Burkheiser says that he's now "officially a free, independent artist" following a legal issue with his former band.

Following his departure from I Prevail in May 2025, Burkheiser began teasing a new solo project called Scatterbrain. However, ahead of the planned release of a song called "Phases," Burkheiser said that he was being blocked from putting out the track due to an "unresolved dispute" with I Prevail.

Instead of launching Scatterbrain with "Phases" as intended, Burkheiser instead introduced the project in December with a cover of the Taylor Swift hit "Look What You Made Me Do."

"I'm still working toward the day I can release my original music," Burkheiser said at the time.

Now, in an Instagram post published Thursday, Burkheiser indicates that his dispute with I Prevail has been resolved.

"Now that my legal dispute is behind me, I'm ready to share my story," Burhkeiser writes. "My first original song, 'PHASES,' along with the music video, drops next Friday."

I Prevail released their first album with Burkheiser, Violent Nature, in September.

