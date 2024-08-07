Brew and thunder: Mastodon announces signature coffee brand

Mastodon is once again expanding their consumable repertoire.

After announcing a line of signature pickles in July, the "Blood and Thunder" metallers have now teamed up with the company Catfight Coffee for a new brew, Leviathan Roast.

"The Leviathan Roast is an ode to both the complexities of Mastodon's music and the rich, earthy flavors of Sumatran coffee beans," Catfight Coffee says. "Meticulously sourced from the highlands of Sumatra, these beans are nurtured amidst fertile volcanic soils and a diverse range of indigenous flora, resulting in a flavor profile that is truly one-of-a-kind."

You can try it for yourself by ordering now through CatfightCoffee.com. If you do, you'll be entered to win a signed drumhead and a merch pack from Mastodon's current tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Leviathan.

Along with pickles and coffee, Mastodon's also released signature beers.

