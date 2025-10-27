Brent Hinds recorded 'entire album that hasn't seen the light of day,' says former bandmate

Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs on Day 2 of Download festival at Donnington Park on June 11, 2022 in Donnington, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Late former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds recorded an unreleased solo album before his death, according to his former bandmate Duane Trucks.

Trucks, who played in the band Fiend Without a Face with Hinds, tells Metal Hammer, "Brent's got an entire album that hasn't seen the light of day."

"He sent me the whole album of tunes and it's cool as s***," Trucks says.

Hinds, a founding member of Mastodon, parted ways with the group in March. He died at age 51 in a motorcycle accident that occurred in August.

"You rarely meet someone with so many facets who does things in such an honest, vulnerable way," Trucks says of Hinds. "He really f****** meant what he was playing. It was not a put-on. He wasn't just doing this for a cheque."

