Brent Hinds recorded 'entire album that hasn't seen the light of day,' says former bandmate

Download Festival 2022 - Day 2 Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs on Day 2 of Download festival at Donnington Park on June 11, 2022 in Donnington, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Late former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds recorded an unreleased solo album before his death, according to his former bandmate Duane Trucks.

Trucks, who played in the band Fiend Without a Face with Hinds, tells Metal Hammer, "Brent's got an entire album that hasn't seen the light of day."

"He sent me the whole album of tunes and it's cool as s***," Trucks says.

Hinds, a founding member of Mastodon, parted ways with the group in March. He died at age 51 in a motorcycle accident that occurred in August.

"You rarely meet someone with so many facets who does things in such an honest, vulnerable way," Trucks says of Hinds. "He really f****** meant what he was playing. It was not a put-on. He wasn't just doing this for a cheque."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!