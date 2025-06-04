Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley announces acoustic tour with Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm

Breaking Benjamin frontman Ben Burnley has announced an acoustic tour alongside Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm.

The outing runs from July 15 in Richmond, Virginia, to July 26 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com.

Burnley will plug back in for Breaking Benjamin's upcoming U.S. tour with Three Days Grace, kicking off in August. The band put out a new single, "Awaken," in 2024 and has been working on a new album to follow 2018's Ember.

Sturm, meanwhile, reunited with Flyleaf in 2022 following a 10-year hiatus from the band. Flyleaf is playing several upcoming festivals, while Sturm is touring solo throughout June.

