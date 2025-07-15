Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen shares cover of Avril Lavigne's 'I'm with You'

Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has shared a cover of the Avril Lavigne hit "I'm with You."

"'I'm With You' is a song that takes us all back to the early 2000s," Wallen says. "We were younger and ready to take on the world. I remember where I was when I first heard the song, which to me makes it a timeless work of art. It was fun to record this and live in that moment for a little while again."

Wallen's rendition is accompanied by a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

The "I'm with You" cover follows Wallen's single "Us Against the World," which dropped in April. His most recent solo album is 2024's Infinity Now.

Wallen will be playing solo shows throughout the summer before linking back up with Breaking Benjamin for their U.S. tour with Three Days Grace, kicking off in late August.

