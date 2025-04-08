Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace announce co-headlining US tour

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. tour.

The outing launches Aug. 29 in Ridgedale, Missouri, and wraps up Oct. 12 in Durant, Oklahoma. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com or ThreeDaysGrace.com.

Breaking Benjamin dropped a new single, "Awaken," in October and has been working on a new album to follow 2018's Ember. Three Days Grace, meanwhile, introduced their revamped lineup featuring returning frontman Adam Gontier singing alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst in November with the single "Mayday."

