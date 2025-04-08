Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace announce co-headlining US tour

STAIND In Concert - Clarkston, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. tour.

The outing launches Aug. 29 in Ridgedale, Missouri, and wraps up Oct. 12 in Durant, Oklahoma. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com or ThreeDaysGrace.com.

Breaking Benjamin dropped a new single, "Awaken," in October and has been working on a new album to follow 2018's Ember. Three Days Grace, meanwhile, introduced their revamped lineup featuring returning frontman Adam Gontier singing alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst in November with the single "Mayday."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!