Breaking Benjamin premieres new single, 'Something Wicked'

Breaking Benjamin has premiered a new single called "Something Wicked."

"'Something Wicked' is a quick look into our influences both musically and thematically," the band says in a statement. "We challenged ourselves especially hard on this record and on this song. We pushed every boundary we've previously had as far as it will go, then pushed a little more. 'Something Wicked' was the result."

"Something Wicked" follows the 2024 single "Awaken." A new Breaking Benjamin album, the follow-up to 2018's Ember, is in the works.

Breaking Benjamin will play the Sonic Temple festival on Thursday. They'll launch a full U.S. tour in September with support from Chevelle and Starset.

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