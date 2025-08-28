Breaking Benjamin drummer Shaun Foist stepping away from touring due to health issues

Shaun Foist of Breaking Benjamin performs at Mercury Ballroom on January 25, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Longtime Breaking Benjamin drummer Shaun Foist has announced that he's stepping away from touring due to health issues.

Foist explains in a Facebook post that he's been dealing with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland, since 2017, leading to "fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes, and overall drum playing control issues."

During Breaking Benjamin's Awaken the Fallen tour with Staind over the spring, Foist says he was "experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications, making drumming nearly impossible."

"We ran tests on my back that came out fine thankfully, but tests confirmed Hashimoto's had flared, pushing my thyroid into 'hyper mode,' causing weakness and weight loss," Foist writes. "After speaking with my family and doctors, I've decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing."

Foist's announcement comes just as Breaking Benjamin is set to launch a U.S. tour with Three Days Grace Friday in Ridgedale, Missouri. He'll be replaced by Asking Alexandria drummer James Cassells for the trek.

"Please continue supporting the band and enjoying the shows," Foist writes. "I care deeply about our legacy, and I don't want my health to affect performances."

Alongside Foist's statement, Breaking Benjamin adds, "We are thankful to [Foist] for all the years of playing with us and being a part of the Breaking Benjamin family."

Foist has played in Breaking Benjamin since 2014, when frontman Benjamin Burnley rebooted the band with all new members.

