Breaking Benjamin announces US tour

Breaking Benjamin has announced a U.S. tour for the late summer and fall.

The headlining trek launches Sept. 2 in Camden, New Jersey, and wraps up Oct. 24 in Bristow, Virginia. Openers include Chevelle and Starset.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BreakingBenjamin.com.

Breaking Benjamin released a new single, "Awaken," in 2024. They've been working on an album to follow 2018's Ember.

