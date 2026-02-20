Brandon Boyd recording vocals for new Incubus music

Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 19, 2025 in Chula Vista, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Work continues on new Incubus music, according to frontman Brandon Boyd.

The "Drive" singer has posted a photo on Instagram of him in a recording studio alongside his dog.

"Recording vocals for new @incubusofficial music with doggos in the booth is the only way to roll," the caption reads.

Boyd previously said in 2025 that Incubus would be putting out a new record later that year, but it never came out. In an update posted in January, Boyd said that the band "went back into the studio to write and record more after thinking we were done."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. Since then, they put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020 and a rerecorded version of their 2001 album, Morning View, in 2024.

