Bob Dylan, emo girl? Folk legend posts throwback mgk video

How does it feel ... for Bob Dylan to post a video of you on Instagram?

Such is the question Machine Gun Kelly is asking himself after the folk legend randomly uploaded a throwback video Wednesday night of the "Bloody Valentine" artist performing an in-store set.

Mgk responded to the shoutout in his Instagram Stories, first with a screenshot of Dylan's post alongside the caption "wtf this was not on my 2025 bingo card." He then posted a video sharing that he was in the middle of working on a new album when he learned about the Dylan post.

"I'm ... having a whole discussion about am I doing the right thing, is this the right direction for this album?" mgk explains. "I'm questioning it, right? And in the same breath that I'm questioning it, someone goes, 'Bob Dylan just posted a video of you.'"

Kelly says that his first reaction was, "There must be another Bob Dylan," before confirming the veracity of the post.

"Just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop, I'm just, like, what the f***, dude?" he continues. "Just trust the signs man. That was so cool, I'm so grateful."

In an understatement, he adds, "So random."

By the way, mgk's performance in the video includes lyrics from his track called "Rolling Stone." Perhaps Dylan just thought that the performance represented how it feels to be on your own, with no direction home, a complete unknown, like a rolling stone.

Beyond that, we just hope this means Dylan will be in the pit when mgk plays two dates on the returning Warped Tour.

