"﻿Blue﻿ wall is the new ﻿Brat ﻿wall": Weezer mural unveiled in Brooklyn

A new Weezer-themed mural has been unveiled in New York City.

The wall art, which is located at 283 4th Ave. in Brooklyn, is inspired by the cover of Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album. It features outlines of the band members' silhouettes against a blue background.

In an Instagram video, Weezer declares, "Blue wall is the new Brat wall," which seems like a good way to annoy Charli XCX fans.

Weezer is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album with the Voyage to the Blue Planet U.S. tour, which launches in September.

