Blink-182's ﻿'Enema of the State'﻿ reissued as part of Definitive Sound Series

If you need to hear Tom DeLonge declare, "Work sucks, I know," in the clearest audio possible, we've got just the thing.

Blink-182's classic 1999 album Enema of the State is being reissued as part of Interscope-Capitol's Definitive Sound Series, a "premium audiophile limited edition series" that uses a "state-of-the-art" process called One Step.

"Special care has been taken to faithfully preserve the original sound with exceptional clarity and depth, capturing the [recording's] nuances at every step, in order to create the definitive sounding version," the product description reads.

"The Definitive Sound Series represents the pinnacle of vinyl craftsmanship," says Xavier Ramos, executive vice president of D2C and eCommerce Strategy at Interscope/Capitol. "We're proud to invest in these collectible pieces that reflect our respect for these iconic artists, their groundbreaking music, and the fans whose passion continues to keep these albums as relevant today as when they were first released."

The DSS Enema of the State is limited to 3,000 copies and costs $100. You can preorder your copy now.

The original Enema of the State spawned singles including "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again?" and "Adam's Song." It's been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The most recent blink-182 album is 2023's ONE MORE TIME..., which marked their first with DeLonge in 12 years. A deluxe version dropped in 2024.

In 2025, blink launched their Missionary Impossible U.S. tour.

