Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons headlining 2026 Innings Festival

Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons are headlining the 2026 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place Feb. 20-22 in Tempe, Arizona.

Other artists on the bill include Cage the Elephant, Myles Smith, Sublime, Dashboard Confessional, Silversun Pickups, Switchfoot, Grouplove, OK Go and Marcy Playground.

As with previous years, Innings 2026 will also feature appearances by former pro baseball players, including Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis and Jake Peavy.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit InningsFestival.com.

